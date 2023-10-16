6 News WOWT & Boomer Radio team up for Salvation Army Adopt-A-Family

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s never too soon to start thinking about the holiday season -- especially when you can help others.

You can do so right now with the Salvation Army’s Adopt-A-Family program. 6 News WOWT and Boomer Radio are teaming up as media sponsors for the event.

This room at the Salvation Army can be used in many ways. It’s large and will get a little crowded as the holiday season approaches. Eventually, it will be filled with a growing number of gifts for Omaha families -- an outreach you can be part of.

The Salvation Army’s Todd Andrews says the process is as easy as one-two-three.

“You sign up to adopt a family by going to adoptafamily.org. Shortly after that we’ll contact you, give you a family’s need as you select and a gift wishlist. It’ll give you a few weeks to buy them. You’ll bring the gifts right here to these two rooms to drop them off in early December, (then) the families you adopted will come to the same place and pick them up.”

Cindy Lambert still has her Christmas decorations packed away. Setting them up will be one of the many busy tasks she has to complete for the holiday season. She also plans to make time to buy gifts for Adopt-A-Family. She and her family participated last year as well.

“It’s so much fun to bring joy to a child who, you know, probably figures they’re not gonna get much or they’re gonna get something they need, and this is your opportunity to give that child a wish for Christmas.”

Adopt-A-Family is one of many ways the Salvation Army has served the metro area since beginning work back in 1912. Community giving is what makes it work -- the Adopt-A-Family outreach is an easy way to do so.

“We’ve got 500 families for this Christmas,” Andrews said. “We’re asking all of the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro to deliver Christmas for families in need.”

Find more information and a link to sign up to adopt.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.