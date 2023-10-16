6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly tonight, warming Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was chilly and even frosty morning across the area temperatures dipped into the mid-30s for most. The low temperature at Eppley downtown dropped to 34 degrees, while most of the metro was in the 35 to 37 degree range. Just cold enough for some patchy frost. Sunny skies finally made an appearance after a gray and cool weekend, full sunshine pushing temperatures into the mid-60s this afternoon. Skies should remain mostly clear this evening with light northwest breeze. Temperatures will cool from the 60s early, back into the 40s by 10pm.

Monday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

More patchy frost is possible early on Tuesday, though a light south breeze developing overnight should keep temperatures a degree or two warmer than what we saw to start today. Lows likely settle between 36 and 40 degrees for much of the area. Still not signs of a widespread heavy frost or freeze for the Omaha area, so the growing season could last a little while longer for anything that is still growing in the garden.

Tuesday morning low temperatures (WOWT)

Tuesday afternoon will bring an even bigger warm-up as a light south breeze begins to kick in. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies as well. Temperatures should warm from the upper 30s early in the morning, into the 60s by Noon. Afternoon highs top out in the low to mid-70s making for a fantastic day to get outside.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

Our next storm system pushes into the area on Wednesday dragging a cold front through during the midday hours. This front could bring a few showers to the region, though the best rain chances will likely be north of Omaha. Winds will kick up out of the northwest, becoming breezy in the afternoon. Temperatures will likely be a few degrees cooler than Tuesday, but highs still reach the mid to upper 60s.

Our next weather maker (WOWT)

More great Fall weather is on the way for the rest of the week with highs in the mid and upper 60s to low 70s. Dry conditions will persist, with little in the way of any risk for a frost or freeze through at least early next week.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.