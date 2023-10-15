We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

US senators forced to shelter amid rocket fire in Israel, Chuck Schumer says

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket fire in Tel Aviv.(twitter/X / @SenSchumer via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bipartisan United States Senate delegation was forced to take shelter in Tel Aviv amid rocket fire on Sunday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer relayed the information on social media.

He wrote, “While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas.”

Schumer went on to say, “It shows you what Israelis have to go through.”

There is no word on any injuries for members of the delegation, which is being led by Schumer.

His office says the trip is to show “unwavering support for Israel.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Omaha were arrested for mail theft.
Two arrested on charges of mail theft, forgery in Omaha
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
Friday Night Fever from 6 News WOWT
High School Football Week 8: Westside reigns supreme in clash with Millard South
First responders on scene of a possible explosion at Hornady West plant in Hall County.
Woman killed in explosion at Hornady plant west of Grand Island
Omaha fire investigators are working to pin down the cause of the second fire at a vacant home...
Omaha fire investigators respond to second vacant house blaze in as many days

Latest News

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing ‘Joker’ film record
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Packed Gaza hospitals warn that thousands could die as supplies run low and ground offensive looms
Council Bluffs Police needs your help finding a missing woman.
Council Bluffs Police searching for missing woman
FILE - Three people were shot at a Waffle House in Bibb County, Georgia.
3 people wounded in shooting at Georgia Waffle House, sheriff’s officials say