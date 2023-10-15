We are Local
DeSantis talks Israel, southern border during Council Bluffs visit

Gov. Ron DeSantis in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
By Joe Harris
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - It was a packed room at the Buck Snort restaurant in Council Bluffs, with people anxious to see Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

He didn’t take long to voice his support for Israel with the recent violence with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“This is barbarism,” DeSantis said. “These are animals in what they’re doing. Israel has every right to fight back. They have every right to defend themselves against that.”

He followed that up by saying the U.S.’s southern border has left the country open to terror attacks, as well as incoming fentanyl.

“When I’m president, on day one, we’re going to declare the border to be a national emergency.”

He said that would include putting U.S. troops on the southern border, deporting those who immigrated here illegally, and building the border wall, a promise he said former President Donald Trump backpedaled on.

“He was like, ‘How do you just get money from Mexico?’” DeSantis said. “Now that wasn’t what he said in 2016. He said they were going to pay. But here’s the thing, you actually can get Mexico to pay. Yeah, they’re not just going to hand you money. Of course not. What you—and what I will do—you impose fees on the remittances that people do when they send back to Mexico or Central America.”

In light of the Speaker’s race, he shared what he would be advising House Republicans to do if he was president right now.

“In Florida, we don’t do any palace entry. We don’t do any type of empty calories. It’s not entertainment, it’s not virtue signaling. It’s delivering results. That’s how you’re judged. Are you going to be delivering results like we have in Florida on the economy, on immigration, on education—all of those things that are really important?”

DeSantis also said if he gets into the White House, he promises to reverse former President Barack Obama’s Green New Deal.

