David’s Morning Forecast - More clouds and a few showers

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty showers and light drizzle across the area once again Sunday morning. Temperatures are a degree or two cooler than yesterday, falling into the mid-40s for much of the area. There may be a few breaks in the clouds from time to time, but expect generally cloudy skies for the area through much of the day. The showers and drizzle are lighter and less widespread compared to yesterday, however wet conditions will return from time to time through the early afternoon. Moisture will be on the light side, so little in the way of measurable rainfall is expected. A steady north wind of 10 to 20mph will continue, keeping us on the chilly side. Afternoon high temperatures will once again top out in the low to mid-50s.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds will stick with us through early evening, but will finally start moving out overnight. With the clearing skies and continued north breeze, temperatures will drop a little quicker than the past few nights. Much of the area will see overnight lows falling into the mid and upper 30s, leading to the potential for some patchy frost early Monday morning.

Frosty start to Monday
Frosty start to Monday(WOWT)

The good news is the clearing skies will mean plenty more sunshine for Monday. After the chilly start we should rebound into the low 60s for Monday afternoon. Tuesday will bring another shot at patchy frost in the morning with lows in the upper 30s. A south breeze Tuesday afternoon should help to push temperatures closer to 70 degrees. A quick moving storm system will bring the potential for a few spotty showers on Wednesday along with breezy conditions, but temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s. It should be a fairly nice Fall week with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s through the upcoming weekend.

Highs temperatures this week
Highs temperatures this week(WOWT)

