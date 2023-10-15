We are Local
David’s Evening Forecast - Patchy frost tonight, warming this week

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies with some patchy drizzle or light showers combined with a stiff north wind to keep us chilly once again. Temperatures struggled to warm into the low 50s across the area. The clouds will stick with us into the early evening, along with that north wind holding temperatures in the low 50s, dropping into the 40s after sunset. The clouds will finally start to clear, but that will happen right around sunset so it will not let us warm up much. We may just see a little glimpse of the sun before it goes down. With the clouds clearing after sunset, that will mean a chilly evening with temperatures dropping back into the mid and low 40s by 10pm.

Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast(WOWT)

Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to continue to fall into Monday morning. We will likely see low temperatures dipping into the mid-30s across much of the area. The cool weather will mean the potential for frost for just about everyone. A steady north breeze at around 5 to 10mph which may help to keep too much frost from forming, but expect to see at least patchy frost by morning.

Frost likely Monday morning
Frost likely Monday morning(WOWT)

The good news is the clear skies will mean plenty of sunshine for you Monday. After the chilly or even frost start, temperatures should rebound quickly into the mid and upper 50s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the low 60s. That does put us slightly below average for this time of year, but certainly headed in the right direction. A north to northwest breeze will continue at 5 to 15mph, but should drop off after sunset.

Monday's Forecast
Monday's Forecast(WOWT)

Another chilly morning is on tap for Tuesday, with morning lows once again dropping into the mid-30s. Areas of frost are likely once again, but sunshine will help temperatures to rebound back into the upper 60s to around 70 by Tuesday afternoon. A pretty nice stretch of fall weather is on the way for the rest of the week. Highs should reach the mid to upper 60s just about every day, perhaps close to 70 at times. Overnight lows stay in the 40s and 50s with no hard freeze in sight for now.

High Temperatures This Week
High Temperatures This Week(WOWT)

