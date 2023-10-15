Council Bluffs Police searching for missing woman

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police needs your help finding a missing woman.

CBPD says Dennisha Cook, 29, was last known to be at the Motel 6 location in Council Bluffs and has not been heard from since Oct. 10. The department says Cook is homeless and has been living in area hotels. Her mother is worried about her due to her diminished mental capacity.

Dennisha Cook, 29 (Council Bluffs Police Dept.)

Cook is described as 5′4″, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If seen, call dispatch or the CBPD Criminal Investigation Division at (712) 890-5212.

