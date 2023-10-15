We are Local
Council Bluffs Police searching for missing woman

Council Bluffs Police needs your help finding a missing woman.
Council Bluffs Police needs your help finding a missing woman.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police needs your help finding a missing woman.

CBPD says Dennisha Cook, 29, was last known to be at the Motel 6 location in Council Bluffs and has not been heard from since Oct. 10. The department says Cook is homeless and has been living in area hotels. Her mother is worried about her due to her diminished mental capacity.

Dennisha Cook, 29
Dennisha Cook, 29(Council Bluffs Police Dept.)

Cook is described as 5′4″, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If seen, call dispatch or the CBPD Criminal Investigation Division at (712) 890-5212.

