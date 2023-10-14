Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 13

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 13.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Teen accused of rape, assault in Omaha to remain in custody

A 14-year-old rape suspect is to remain in custody in Omaha.

5. Two Sarpy County boys remembered after abduction, killing 40 years ago

Sarpy County residents came together Sunday to remember the kidnapping and murder of two Bellevue boys four decades ago.

4. 2 dead, 2 injured in vehicle fire, crash north of Omaha

Two people died and two more were hurt in a car fire Sunday morning north of Omaha.

3. Douglas County investigators say five juveniles were in vehicle that burst into flames

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says five juveniles were in the vehicle that caught flames after a crash near the Washington County line on Sunday morning.

2. Nebraska DOT removes homeless camp in northwest Omaha

A homeless camp in northwest Omaha was cleared out by workers with the Nebraska DOT on Friday.

1. Lawsuit filed against owners of Elkhorn restaurant Barrel & Vine

Barrel & Vine, a popular Elkhorn bar and restaurant, abruptly closed its doors after its ownership group was sued.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

Former Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello died Saturday after suffering anaphylactic shock from an acute allergic... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, October 9, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/10/11/will-smith-jada-pinkett-smith-have-been-separated-since-2016-she-says/ Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

An employee with a company that assists authorities in transporting dead bodies in Sarpy County was arrested — and fired... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

#BREAKING -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead, two more hurt, and... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, October 8, 2023

Barrel & Vine, an Elkhorn bar and restaurant with a rooftop pool, abruptly closed its doors yesterday after its... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

#BREAKING: Douglas Co. investigators learned that five juveniles were inside a vehicle that crashed and burst into... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

