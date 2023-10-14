We are Local
Omaha fire investigators respond to second vacant house blaze in as many days

Omaha fire investigators are working to pin down the cause of the second fire at a vacant home...
Omaha fire investigators are working to pin down the cause of the second fire at a vacant home in as many days.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators are working to pin down the cause of the second fire at a vacant home in as many days.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to the area of 20th and Miami Streets just before 8 p.m. Friday. A small fire was found in the basement of a vacant two-story home; it was knocked down within a few minutes’ time.

Officials say the home has caught fire twice before and is unsecured. Squatters are known to reside there.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

