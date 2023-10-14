Omaha fire investigators respond to second vacant house blaze in as many days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators are working to pin down the cause of the second fire at a vacant home in as many days.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to the area of 20th and Miami Streets just before 8 p.m. Friday. A small fire was found in the basement of a vacant two-story home; it was knocked down within a few minutes’ time.

Officials say the home has caught fire twice before and is unsecured. Squatters are known to reside there.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

