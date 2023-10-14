We are Local
Omaha Community Playhouse receives $1.9M grant from state

The Omaha Community Playhouse is one of 17 recipients of a $70 million grant from the state.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nonprofits that were impacted by the pandemic are getting help from the State of Nebraska.

The Department of Economic Development has announced 17 winners that will share $70 million in grant funds for building projects that were delayed.

The Omaha Community Playhouse is one of the recipients.

“Oh my gosh, it is just great. It is amazing,” said Becky Noble, the Playhouse’s executive director. “It’s going to change a lot of things in terms of everything because we are in such need of it.”

Noble says the funds will be used to repair the roof and to bring a breath of fresh air into the playhouse -- literally.

“We received $1.9 million to upgrade our HVAC system which has not been updated since 1957,” she said.

For decades, the Omaha Community Playhouse has been a cultural and educational hub for artists and performers in the area. However, over the years, time has taken its toll. Omaha’s infamous tornado of 1975 tore the roof off the building. Repairs and many renovations have followed.

In 2019, the playhouse planned to repair the roof and the HVAC system as part of a larger $6 million master plan. Then COVID hit.

“As you know it stopped everything in its tracks,” Noble said.

Noble said the plan was put on hold, but now it’s back on track. The grant will help cross the finish line.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2023.

“The playhouse will be 100 years old next year, and it’s really important to have this done by then,” Noble said.

