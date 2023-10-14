North Omaha’s Shirley Tyree Theater officially opens

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was a big day for Omaha’s performing arts community as a new black box theater officially opened after several years of planning and construction.

“It feels surreal,” said Brigitte McQueen, the founder and CEO of The Union for Contemporary Art.

McQueen and The Union began the process of making the new Shirley Tyree Theater come to life five years ago.

“It’s amazing,” says TammyRa, a local actor and director who was finally able to see the new space on Saturday.

“I feel like I’m at home,” adds actor and playwright Doriette Jordan.

The airy, open space welcomes hundreds of community members to the official opening and open house on Saturday morning.

Local actors say they can’t wait to get to work.

“This is just an opportunity in a space like she said for us to be free, tell our stories, and its a place for new works,” TammyRa adds. “Here, you’re going to see some plays you wouldn’t normally see in the bigger community theaters. Here you’re going to see some original work, so this is wonderful being here.”

McQueen and those who made the theater a reality, including Denise Chapman, who is the producing artistic director of theater at The Union, say the new space is a game changer for the arts community as a whole, but especially in North Omaha’s historic musical district.

“It creates a space that honors the work of our Black actors,” McQueen said. “It creates a space where music can come back to 24th and Lake in a way that I feel like it’s been missing for a bit. It honors the legacy of our community but it also creates an opportunity for others to come into North Omaha and be with us and gain a better understanding of what our neighborhood is.”

“I feel like history is just repeating itself, and we get a chance to be a part of that and keep making history and keep theater and performing arts alive in North O,” Jordan says.

The theater is named after Shirley Tyree, who died in 2021.

Tyree was a fierce member of the OPS school board for more than two decades and was an avid actor and performer herself.

“She was a legend, there was so much that she did, she did so much for children and for the arts and she fought for us,” TammyRa says.

“To build this space as a gathering space for our community but in that, to be able to honor the life and legacy of Shirley Tyree is like a dream come true,” says McQueen.

The black box theater can hold between 75 and 90 audience members, which is more than double what the old space could hold.

“I think every generation needs a beacon, and I’m really hoping that this space gets to be that beacon for the next generation of young theater performing artists,” Denise Chapman told 6 News this summer.

“This is what’s possible in our community when we all come together. This isn’t just me, this isn’t just The Union, so many people so many hands helped make this happen and I just hope that it is the beginning of what is possible on North 24th Street in terms of the redevelopment of the neighborhood and strengthening the economic development of our community, so much is beautiful and possible here and I hope folks will continue to come through and celebrate that with us,” McQueen says.

The first performance at the theater will be in January.

