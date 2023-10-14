Nebraskans with ties to Israel and Palestine shaken by war

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a conflagration almost 7,000 miles from Nebraska, but the war between Israel and Hamas is impacting people across the state.

For most of the week, the Nebraska State Capitol has been glowing blue at night—a show of support for Israel, which faced its deadliest day ever this past weekend. And Friday afternoon, pro-Palestinian protestors rallied in Lincoln to show their support for people suffering in Gaza.

Amidst the war’s dense fog, crystal clear scenes of violence and terror shocked the world.

“We’ve been very fortunate in that we have been able to connect with everybody and make sure that they and their families are safe and everybody is accounted for,” Ari Kohen, a UNL professor, said.

Kohen has family and friends living in Israel, many of whom are reservists being called up for the likely ground campaign.

“The challenge is that, with some of the people we know, the units that they’re in, they can tell us that they’re safe,” Kohen said. “But they can’t tell us where their plans are going to be.”

Some Nebraskans, like Father Sean Timmerman, were actually in Israel during the outbreak of the war. Timmerman was on a pilgrimage.

“What really changed me was, and I even had this sense before the war broke out, that this was a very close-knit group, that we really connected well together in our prayer,” Timmerman said.

More than a dozen people gathered near the steps of the Capitol on Friday to stand in solidarity with civilians being bombed in Gaza and point to a historical context of a steadily withering Palestinian homeland and identity.

“Gaza is closed,” said Nadia Eddmeiri, a Palestinian born in Jerusalem. “Nobody can leave Gaza. For the last 75 years, all the Palestinian is suffering. Nobody knows that.”

No matter where their ties lead back to, they all told 10/11 they’re hoping for a quick end to the war.

“I wish that either they make a peace treaty or they find a way have their differences and settle their differences,” Mo, who has family roots in Palestine, said. “I just want this all to end, and I want the war to stop.”

