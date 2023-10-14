We are Local
High School Football Week 8: Westside reigns supreme in clash with Millard South

6 News WOWT’s Friday Night Fever
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday Night Fever! Week 8 of the 2023 high school football season is here.

Check out highlights from the Omaha metro’s biggest games by clicking through the gallery above. To view scores from games all across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, click below.

SCOREBOARD: Check the final Friday Night Football scores

With the regular season coming to a close next week, Friday’s slate was loaded with high-stakes showdowns.

Class A No. 1 Westside asserted its dominance atop Nebraska’s biggest division with a 31-14 win over No. 2 Millard South.

That wasn’t the only marquee matchup of the evening, though, as two of the remaining three unbeaten teams in Class B went to battle as well. No. 1 Bennington triumphed over No. 3 Elkhorn North in a 14-0 defensive struggle.

There was also a ranked clash in Class C1, as No. 7 Ashland-Greenwood squeaked out a 28-23 victory over No. 10 Roncalli Catholic.

In other action, Omaha Central nabbed a massive 18-7 win on the road over Grand Island, and Skutt Catholic beat Plattsmouth 22-16.

