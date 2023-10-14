High School Football Week 8: Westside reigns supreme in clash with Millard South

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday Night Fever! Week 8 of the 2023 high school football season is here.

Friday's slate was loaded with high-stakes showdowns.

With the regular season coming to a close next week, Friday’s slate was loaded with high-stakes showdowns.

Class A No. 1 Westside asserted its dominance atop Nebraska’s biggest division with a 31-14 win over No. 2 Millard South.

That wasn’t the only marquee matchup of the evening, though, as two of the remaining three unbeaten teams in Class B went to battle as well. No. 1 Bennington triumphed over No. 3 Elkhorn North in a 14-0 defensive struggle.

There was also a ranked clash in Class C1, as No. 7 Ashland-Greenwood squeaked out a 28-23 victory over No. 10 Roncalli Catholic.

In other action, Omaha Central nabbed a massive 18-7 win on the road over Grand Island, and Skutt Catholic beat Plattsmouth 22-16.

