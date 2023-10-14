David’s Morning Forecast - Breezy and cool with some drizzle, clouds block the eclipse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A strong north wind along with cloudy skies and patchy drizzle made for a chilly start to the day. Temperatures settle into the mid and upper 40s across much of the area with damp conditions thanks to the drizzle. Thick cloud cover will likely stick around through much of the day, along with some patchy drizzle or showers from time to time. The clouds and drizzle along with that north wind will make for a rather uncomfortable day to be outdoors. While the drizzle or showers will not amount to much in the way of moisture, it will likely be enough to keep everything wet, at least through the morning. Temperatures will not move much, only warming a couple degrees into the low 50s by this afternoon.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Unfortunately, the cloudy skies also mean that we will not a good opportunity to see today’s solar eclipse. The eclipse begins around 10:20am and lasts until about 1:15pm. Maximum coverage for the Omaha area occurs right around 11:45 - 11:46am, so if there are any breaks in the clouds around that time we may have a chance to get a glimpse of the eclipse but expect clouds to generally block our viewing.

Limited viewing of today's solar eclipse (WOWT)

The clouds and patchy drizzle will stick around tonight along with a steady north wind keeping us chilly. Temperatures will not move a lot overnight, but will likely dip back into the mid-40s by Sunday morning. We may see a few more breaks in the clouds on Sunday, but expect at least a little patchy drizzle or a couple of showers to develop in the afternoon. Between the north wind, the clouds, and the showers, it will be another cool day with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Sunshine finally returns to the forecast by Monday and Tuesday with highs warming into the 60s. It should be a dry start to the work week as well, rain chances return to the forecast by Wednesday, but temperatures should remain in the 60s for much of the upcoming week.

Temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

