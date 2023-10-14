We are Local
David’s Evening Forecast - Cloudy and cool with patchy drizzle tonight

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies along with a few light showers and patchy drizzle kept things cool all day long for the Omaha metro. Temperatures only warmed a few degrees from this morning, making it into the low 50s around town. The clouds largely blocked the view of the solar eclipse as well, though there were a few small breaks in the clouds here and there. The clouds and patchy drizzle or light showers will stick with us into the evening, resulting in damp and chilly conditions at times. The north wind will continue as well, coming in at 10 to 20mph. Temperatures will slowly drop back into the mid and upper 40s tonight, eventually settling around 45 to 47 degrees by early Sunday.

This Evening's Forecast
This Evening's Forecast(WOWT)

More of the same is expected for Sunday. There could be a couple more breaks in the clouds allowing for a glimpse or two of sunshine, but expect more clouds than sun for the bulk of the day. Temperatures starting off in the mid-40s will be slow to warm, once again only reaching the low 50s for most of the area. Spotty showers or some light drizzle will once again be possible, mainly in the late morning to early afternoon. The drizzle should begin to finally dry up by the evening. Clouds should clear out late Sunday night as some chillier air starts to settle in.

Sunday's Forecast
Sunday's Forecast(WOWT)

The clearing skies will set the stage for another potential round of frost across the area as temperatures dip into the mid and upper 30s by Monday morning. The good news is the clear skies will mean plenty of sunshine for Monday afternoon and high temperatures should rebound back into the 60s. There could be more frost Monday night as we once again dip back into the mid-30s, but Tuesday should be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s. A storm system will bring a chance for some spotty showers Wednesday, but most of the week ahead is looking dry with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s, a very nice stretch of Fall weather.

Temperatures next week
Temperatures next week(WOWT)

