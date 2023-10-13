We are Local
Woman accused of running over, killing, two Lincoln men pleads not guilty

Taylor Bradley was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a written arraignment this week, Taylor Bradley, plead not guilty to running over and killing two Lincoln men in March.

Bradley’s attorney also filed a document stating his intent to rely on a plea of insanity in the case. This filing comes about six weeks after 28-year-old Bradley was found competent to stand trial following mental health treatment at the Lincoln Regional center.

Bradley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Lincoln Police said Bradley hit two maintenance workers at The Lodge Apartments with her car ‘more than once’ and attempted to hit a third maintenance worker on March 27.

The two men killed were 42-year-old Chris Karmazin and 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez.

