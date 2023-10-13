Two arrested on charges of mail theft, forgery in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in a burglary investigation.

Sarah M. Hobbs, 33, and Nathen B. Allen, 25, were booked on numerous felony charges, including theft by receiving and possession of forgery instruments.

Nathen Allen, left, and Sarah Hobbs (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies were called to the area of 208th and Parker Street on Wednesday morning regarding items being stolen from a community mailbox and a parked vehicle.

The stolen items included mail, a driver’s license, personal checks, and a computer, among other valuable possessions.

During the investigation, deputies obtained video footage of the incident and identified Allen and Hobbs as the two suspects.

A search warrant was executed at the apartment residence where Allen and Hobbs lived. Deputies seized a large amount of mail, checks, and check stock, financial transaction devices, narcotics, and two stolen vehicles.

Both suspects were arrested at the scene. Investigators believe based on the evidence collected that Allen and Hobbs had been “prevalent in the theft of mail throughout the [Omaha] metro area.”

The investigation is ongoing.

