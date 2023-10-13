Thursday and Friday’s rainfall totals in the Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday was a 6 First Alert Weather Day with storms moving through, leaving a decent amount of rainfall across the area.

Rainfall Totals Yesterday (WOWT)

Norfolk totaled 1.91″ with Tekamah receiving 1.21″ and Red Oak measuring 0.71″.

Rainfall Totals Yesterday Metro (WOWT)

For the metro, Eppley reported 0.65″ with Council Bluffs totaling 0.31″. 0.90″ was reported in Millard with Wahoo at 0.30″.

Rainfall Totals Today (WOWT)

Additional rain has been recorded Friday as well. As of 9:00 a.m., Denison received an extra 1.28″, Carroll at 0.43″, and in Atlantic an additional 0.21″. Omaha has received 0.01″ so far.

More light rainfall is expected throughout the day on Friday.

Viewer Reports as of 9:00 a.m. Friday:

2.25″ - Denison

2.1″ - Schleswig

1.5″ - Stanton

1.5″ - 135th & West Center Road

1.38″ - Near Ft. Calhoun

1.30″ - North Bend

1.30″ - 168th & Cornhusker

1.30″ - 264th & Dodge

1.32″ - 150th & Cuming

1.25″ - 132nd & Fort

1.13″ - Gretna

1.03″ - 204th & Maple

0.90″ - Papillion

0.90″ - Gretna

0.75″ - 84th & Center

0.77″ - Valley

0.6″ - Papillion

0.4″ - Persia

0.37″ - Council Bluffs

