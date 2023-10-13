We are Local
September traffic deaths on Nebraska roads up from August

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says 22 people were killed in crashes on Nebraska roadways in September.

The fatalities occurred in 21 crashes. Six of the 16 vehicle occupants killed did not wear seatbelts; four used seatbelts, and six had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

14 of the fatalities occurred in rural locations. One occurred on the interstate, 13 occurred on other highways, and eight on local roads. Two bicyclists, two motorcyclists, and two pedestrians were killed.

This time last year, NDOT reported 34 traffic deaths. 155 fatalities have been recorded in 2023 to date -- a 25% improvement from 2022′s 193, year-to-date. The number is below the 2019-2022 average, down by 17%.

Only 27 of the 128 vehicle occupants killed year-to-date were using seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

