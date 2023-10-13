We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A much cooler weekend ahead with pesky wind

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warmest part of the day is already in the rear view with lower 60s quickly becoming 50s early this morning. We’ll bounce around in the 50s all day with thick clouds rolling in very quickly. The high of 56 in my forecast is essentially the afternoon high for today.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Along with the 50s and clouds dominating the day, some spotty showers will move in from the west by the afternoon and make it a little cooler feeling for us all. Those will be light but could be nuisance as you wrap up your work week.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

Another factor to watch will be the wind today. Later this afternoon after 3pm we’ll see northwest wind gusts kick up in the metro and gusts 30-40 mph through the evening. That will play a big factor in the evening weather and all the high school football games around the area.

Friday Wind
Friday Wind(WOWT)

Clouds and cool air will be a factor all weekend with the hope of a little sunshine breaking through sometime Sunday. There could still be a bit of drizzle or shower activity at times Saturday along with north wind gusts to 30 mph. Sunday gusts top out near 25 mph and it should be dry.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Emily's 6 First Alert Day forecast (5:45PM)