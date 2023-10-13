Omaha woman shares personal story about Alzheimer’s leading to annual walk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lisa Kramer is in her early 50s. A couple of years ago, she realized her forgetfulness had reached new levels and was becoming something much more serious.

“I would forget where the keys were to the car, or I would go downstairs and grab something and forget that I brought it up,” she said. “It was like a mouse on a wheel trying to find my way,” she said.

The diagnosis? Early onset Alzheimer’s -- the memory loss disease that gets worse with time and has no cure. Kramer showed 6 News pictures of her family -- her husband Richard, three children, and three grandchildren.

“They are my life and I hope I’ll be able to spend a lot of quality time with them before my time comes,” Kramer said.

Alzheimer’s forced her to stop working in the insurance industry because she could no longer focus. She now sees a neurologist at UNMC. Together, they are trying to cut through the bureaucratic red tape and get her on a registry to take the drug Lecanemab.

The FDA approved it in July. A clinical trial showed it slows memory decline in people with early Alzheimer’s.

Lisa Kramer will be one of the speakers at the College of Saint Mary in Omaha on Saturday morning for the Omaha Walk To End Alzheimer’s. The main message will be the importance of getting an early diagnosis.

“Lots of valuable information will be available at our exhibitor booths so we want participants to stop by and talk to them in addition to walking,” said the Alzheimer’s Association’s Shan Stavropoulos.

The Alzheimer’s Association says there are now 36,000 Nebraskans who suffer from the disease.

The group is urging people to go to www.alz.org and learn the ten early warning signs of Alzheimer’s.

