Omaha Parks and Recreation weigh options for repairs on city’s ice rinks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s ice rinks get a lot of use, and officials say keeping them maintained helps in keeping them open.

The weight of snow and ice caused the roof to collapse on the Benson Ice Rink over a decade ago. The cost to repair the popular facility was just too much, and city officials shut it down. Omaha Parks Department Director Matt Kalcevich wasn’t here when the Benson rink was forced to close.

“I’ve heard some of the history on that,” he said. “I think it took a little while to reset the pattern of use, and it really was a blessing in disguise. There was forced effort to coordinate with everybody else non-city to ensure that things were taken care of.”

Omaha city officials are making sure the action continues at the Motto McClean Ice Arena at Hitchcock Park, repairing a piece of equipment to make sure games keep going.

“It’s a unique amenity, it’s an exciting amenity,” he said. “It’s really a year-round amenity now. It used to be there was a more seasonal approach, but at this point, we’re really servicing people with ice-related activity 12 months out of the year.”

The activities at Motto McLean are many -- from preschool skating to skate time for seniors. There’s even time for a date night skate.

“The range of people who are enjoying everything from drop-in public skating to hockey into their later years, they just continue to try to enjoy an activity that they love,” Kalcevich said.

Ron Hug is the Omaha City Council’s newly appointed District 4 representative. Motto McLean sits in his district. Repairs must be made on the ice arena, just like anything else the city owns.

“Whether it’s an ice rink, softball field, soccer field, it’s all equally important,” Hug said. “The ice rink is no different. If this was a softball field that we had to grade, we’d be doing it. The ice rink is no different.”

Kalcevich said history tells us it’s vital to keep ice rinks maintained -- it would be a shame to lose another one, especially when so many people enjoy time on the ice.

“We definitely need to focus on an aging facility to ensure that it’s in the best condition and shape possible,” he said. “This will buy us some more time as we continue to just try to establish a way to reset it for the next 10 to 30 years, and the next generation’s enjoyment of that facility.

Kalcevich tells 6 News the city owns another ice rink in addition to Motto McLean -- the Moylan Iceplex at Tranquility Park.

