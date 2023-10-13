Nebraska DHHS awarded $2.5M grant to improve collaboration with tribes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services was awarded a grant of $2.5 million for the Division of Children and Family Services in an effort to reduce the number of indigenous people involved in child welfare.

The grant came with the support of the Nebraska Court Improvement Project and the Winnebago, Omaha, and Ponca Tribes. The amount spans $500,000 over five years and aims to develop a plan to strengthen best practices for child welfare in the state and to preserve tribal families.

The DHHS said in a release it had three goals for the project in mind: increasing compliance with federal law, increasing tribal capacity to meet community needs, and enhancing relationships between tribal partners and the state.

DHHS plans to work with tribes across the state to formulate a framework to best meet the needs of tribal CFS programs, in addition to community resource mapping for reservations and high-population centers.

Additional strategies include recruiting and licensing of additional indigenous foster homes, culturally-based prevention, and directing existing money to helping children and families.

