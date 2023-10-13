Marvel Classic Volleyball Tournament in Omaha

We are Local
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Candace Clow found success on the volleyball court when she played for Bellevue University. She was an NAIA First-Team All-American setter when she was a senior in 2008.

Since then, she says she has found success in the business world, being founder and CEO of Marvel Medical Staffing, based in Omaha with facilities across the country.

She is giving back by sponsoring the Marvel Classic Volleyball Tournament Friday and Saturday. Some players will earn $1,000 scholarships from the competition.

Clow says some of the important things she wants to instill in the young women playing in the tournament are the values that brought success in sports and business. That includes character, responsibility, and integrity.

The tournament is at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center at Bellevue University. Tickets are $5. The schedule and other information can be found online.

