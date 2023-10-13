We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

LeVar Burton will host National Book Awards ceremony, replacing Drew Barrymore

LeVar Burton arrives at the premiere of "Blindspotting," Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at NeueHouse...
LeVar Burton arrives at the premiere of "Blindspotting," Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at NeueHouse in Los Angeles. Burton will be hosting the National Book Awards again.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — LeVar Burton will host next month’s National Book Awards ceremony, replacing the original choice, Drew Barrymore, who was dropped because of her decision to resume taping of her show during the writers’ strike.

The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, announced Burton’s selection Friday. Burton, a longtime advocate for reading known for his roles in the TV miniseries “Roots” and in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” also hosted the ceremony in 2019.

“It’s an honor to return as host of the biggest night for books, especially in a moment when the freedom to read is at risk and literature both needs and deserves our recognition and support,” said Burton, who earlier this month served as honorary chair of Banned Books Week, when stores and libraries highlight works that have been challenged or censored.

The National Book Awards will take place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Nov. 15, when winners will be announced in five competitive categories. Oprah Winfrey will be a guest speaker and poet Rita Dove will receive a lifetime achievement medal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County body transport employee arrested, fired after life-sized doll tampered with at scene
Newborn baby abandoned at Omaha Fire station
Barrel & Vine, a popular Elkhorn bar and restaurant, abruptly closed its doors after its...
Elkhorn’s Barrel & Vine abruptly closes as ownership faces lawsuit
An Omaha family was scammed out of $45,000 by an unlicensed contractor who never finished the...
Omaha contractor scams homeowner out of thousands

Latest News

The Omaha Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday -- and one metro woman and her family told us...
Omaha woman shares personal story about Alzheimer’s leading to annual walk
A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
A teacher is dead and 2 people are wounded after a France stabbing attack that echoes 2020 killing
FILE - The Ford company logo is pictured, Oct. 20, 2019, at a Ford dealership in Littleton,...
Ford recalls over 238,000 Explorers to replace axle bolts that can fail after US opens investigation
FILE - The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are...
Microsoft closes $69 billion deal to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard after clearing UK hurdle