Illegal dumping issues persist in South Omaha neighborhood

Despite multiple reports, illegal dumping is still happening in parts of south Omaha.
By Johan Marin
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly a month later, South Omaha residents are still concerned about illegal dumping in a cul-de-sac right across from Albright Park, near Gilmore Avenue and the JFK.

6 News scoped the area on Friday and noticed the majority of it was clean -- not so in September when bulky items like furniture littered the neighborhood.

“They did a really good job at cleaning up the mess that was here last time,” said Stephen Bolgar with the Mandan Park Neighborhood Association.

Bolgar comes out often to scope the place. He pointed out some empty bottles and bits of furniture on the grass -- but wasn’t sure how long these items had been there.

“We’d just like to see the city pick it up in a timely manner,” Bolgar said. “This is just nuisance trash.”

This time, there was also something new. Just across the cul-de-sac, 6 News crews spotted an RV and piles of wooden pallets.

“That’s a lot of pallets,” Bolgar said. “It must be 15.”

Bolgar isn’t surprised this was there.

“The police are aware of it, the city’s aware of it,” Bolgar said. “We’d just like to get it removed when it’s big stuff in a timely fashion so it doesn’t look like it’s an unattended area that encourages dumping.”

6 News reached out to both the city and Omaha Police for an update; neither returned our requests.

Bolgar just wants this eyesore to be gone but isn’t hopeful.

“No visible signs, no fencing as a deterrent, not well-lit,” he said. “This is going to happen in back alleys, it always has, and it always will.”

For the next few weeks, dumping sites will be available across the metro to dump items, free of charge.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

