Former State Sen. Jim Jensen dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - James “Jim” Jensen, a former Omaha developer and politician, has died at age 89.

Jim Jensen was born on a farm outside of Kennard, about 25 miles northwest of Omaha — the youngest of five children. In 1942, his family moved to Omaha, where he later attend Omaha Tech High School.

On Feb. 8, 1959, he married Joan Vecera, with whom he had five children.

Jensen was a residential developer, building more than 150 homes in the West Fairacres neighborhood, located south of West Dodge Road between 120th and 127th streets. He also developed about 200 acres in the area now known as the Old Mill office park near the West Dodge Road junction at Interstate 80.

After he retired, Jensen went into politics and was elected to represent Dist. 20, currently represented by State Sen. John Frederickson, in the Nebraska Legislature. He served in the Unicameral for 12 years, from 1994-2006, and was the Chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee.

He was also elected to the Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District Board, and had been appointed to the City of Omaha Zoning Board of Appeals.

Jensen also served on the board of the First Westroads Bank, which he partially owned, in Omaha for three decades. He was also a board member at Grace University for 15 years and at Christ Community Church for six years.

“Jim loved gardening, camping, fishing, and building, but his greatest love was his wife Joan and his kids and grandkids,” the news release from the city states.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Jon (Pam) Jensen, Jill (Steve) Curtiss, Jeff (Cathy) Jensen, Jay Jensen, Joel (Crista) Jensen; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren with two more — twins — on the way.

