Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Windy Friday night, breezy weekend with lingering showers

By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds linger behind our latest system... as our latest low pressure system moves E we’ll feel the influence of some wrap around moisture and windy conditions! Plan on spotty showers and increasingly windy weather for your Friday night. Bundle up for Friday night football or other evening plans.

Wind forecast
Wind forecast(wowt)
Football
Football(wowt)

The winds will be less gusty but still breezy, reaching into the 20s, with continued cool conditions. Saturday will be the least pleasant day of the weekend with patchy drizzle and a stray shower or two during the day. This means viewing for the annular solar eclipse will be poor, we’ll see about a 60% eclipse locally... the clouds will not cooperate. Everywhere within 2 hours will be cloudy as well.

Eclipse
Eclipse(wowt)

Sunday is still breezy and mostly cloudy but the clouds will gradually thin as the day goes on and highs will warm to the mid 50s.

From here plan for a warm up near 70 by the middle of next week! The warm up is cut short as some cooler air arrives... this comes with slight rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

10 day
10 day(wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

