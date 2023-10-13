We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storms chances Thursday night, cooler and windy Friday

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 6 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday is canceled. While storms are still very likely through midnight the concern for severe weather is low. The cloudy skies from earlier in the day and resulting cooler temperatures have created a more stable environment where storms are unlikely to strengthen to severe thresholds. Heavy rain and small hail are still possible as storms move through.

Canceled 6FAWD
Canceled 6FAWD(wowt)

Storms will gradually move ENE tonight and clear out of W Iowa after midnight. Between 2-5 AM a few spotty storms are possible.

9PM
9PM(wowt)
12 AM
12 AM(wowt)

These bring a heavy round of rain to those who see them! Totals could easily reach over 1″ for many by early Friday morning. Some low lying or flood prone areas may see periods of flash flooding.

Rain totals
Rain totals(wowt)

A much cooler Friday and weekend will be left behind with gusty winds. The strong winds will be Friday afternoon with gusts to 45 mph from the north all afternoon and evening. That means the high in the lower 60s will happen near noon then fall under the cloudy skies.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

Highs in the 50s with clouds and a north breeze will stick with us all weekend.

10 day
10 day(wowt)

This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.

