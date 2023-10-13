We are Local
Dozens hold pro-Palestinian demonstration in Omaha

Students at UNO took to the streets Friday in support of Palestine as the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates.
By Joe Harris
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the violence continues in the Middle East, pro-Palestinian demonstrators were out at 72nd and Dodge streets.

The group Nebraskans for Peace said it organized the event.

They said they want Omaha residents to know about the people dying in Gaza right now.

Demonstrators told 6 News they’re not pleased with Hamas’s attack on Israel, but that Israel’s bombing campaign in response has been killing many innocent people.

They described Gaza as a prison.

“Gaza is packed,” Nebraskans for Peace member Sandie Hanna said. “It was even predicted a couple of years ago that by 2020, Gaza would not be livable. Right now, Israel has decided not to allow fuel, water, food or medicines into Gaza.”

“They are attacking civilians,” Elise Smith said. “They have also ordered an occupation of over a million Palestinians to evacuate, which the UN has come out to say is just not possible, and you are setting them up for failure.”

One man told 6 News he has family in Gaza right now.

“They are afraid that maybe they’re going to get killed at any time,” Mazen Alsharif said. “When you watch that message from your family, you’re just feeling so, ‘Thank you, God’ because I hear about they are safe. They’re still alive.”

At this time, more than 1,300 people have been killed in Israel, while the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 1,800.

There was one pro-Israel demonstrator on site, but he refused to comment.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

