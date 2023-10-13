Creighton women’s basketball teams up with Omaha nonprofit to collect bikes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Creighton women’s basketball team took its skills off the court Friday.

Instead of shooting baskets -- they’re building bikes.

The team is working with Free Bikes 4 Kidz to collect bikes so children without one can enjoy that life experience.

“Because they can’t have a bike, they don’t have access to a bike,” said board member Steph Dorland. “That’s not okay with us.”

Right now, there’s 150 of them in the room -- but they’re set on a much bigger goal.

“Last year we collected and gave away 500 bikes,” Dorland said. “We’d love to double that this year.”

The team of seven board members can’t do it alone, so they count on volunteers like the basketball team.

“To be able to do this, make a difference and impact kids’ lives, it’s a cool experience for sure,” said player Lauren Jensen.

Whether it needs new handlebars or new wheels, Free Bikes 4 Kidz takes them in and makes them as good as new.

“We carefully clean and repair any bikes if necessary, then every bike is checked by a mechanic to make sure it’s safe for a kid to ride,” Dorland said.

After turning wrenches, the bikes are given away to different organizations. They also hold a big giveaway during the holiday season.

Whether it’s a basket, streamers, or a bell -- kids can pick whichever bike they want.

“Some kids never owned a bike before,” Dorland said. “Some kids didn’t even know how to ride a bike. But the fact that they have one now, they’re so excited to learn.”

Bikes 4 Kidz is partnering with Hy-Vee for a collection day this Saturday, Oct. 14. Bikes in any condition can be dropped off at seven Hy-Vee locations across the metro between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

78th & Cass

132nd & Dodge

144th & Stony Brook Blvd.

156th & Maple

180th & Pacific

192nd & Hwy. 370, Gretna

1745 Madison Ave., Council Bluffs

