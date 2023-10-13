Country star Scotty McCreery to make Omaha stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of country music’s hottest stars, an internationally acclaimed standup comedian, and a yacht rock tribute band are all headed to Steelhouse Omaha next year.

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery will make a stop on his Cab in a Solo Tour to Steelhouse. His show is set for Sat., Feb. 10, 2024, at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are on sale through Steelhouse Omaha’s website.

Standup comedian, writer and director Demetri Martin is bringing his The Joke Machine tour to Steelhouse on Fri., Jan. 26, 2024. at 7:30 p.m. Martin has released three specials, including The Overthinker , his latest for Netflix. Tickets are on sale now through Steelhouse Omaha’s website and start at $39.50.

Yachtley Crew is headed to Steelhouse on Fri., June 28, 2024, at 7 p.m. The seven-piece band became part of the California club scene in 2017 and just released their first EP, Seas the Day. Their catalog features yacht rock favorites by artists like Boz Scaggs, Robbie Dupree, and Christopher Cross, and one original song, “Sex on the Beach.” Tickets are on sale through Steelhouse’s website and start at $30.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.