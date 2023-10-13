Aviation company, airport authority bringing additions to Eppley

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Members of Jet Linx Aviation, the Omaha Airport Authority and Mayor Jean Stothert cut the ribbon on Jet Linx’s new private terminal Thursday.

Jet Linx is personal aviation company, which is headquartered in Omaha and serves 14 local and more than 100 national clients, said its novel 60,000 square-foot private hangar will allow them to provide services to more private aircraft owners.

“We envision going from the 14 aircraft owners we serve here—being both local businesses and individuals—to accommodating over 25 here locally with the facility that we have,” Chairman Jamie Walker said.

Jet Linx debuted its Omaha facility in 2004, as the company’s first private terminal. It now operates 21 locations nationwide.

Walker said Jet Linx decided to put this new facility in Omaha because the national operations center is housed here.

“The vision behind the new private terminal is to not only house the current business that we have today but set the stage for the next 20 years as we continue to grow in Omaha and nationwide.”

Mayor Stothert is glad they picked Omaha for the new facility.

“Every time we cut a ribbon, we create opportunities for people and businesses to be successful and we make progress toward reaching our goals,” she said.

Even the general public is seeing changes in its flying experience at Eppley Airfield though.

The Omaha Airport Authority said there is currently work being done to add more lanes to the pick-up and drop-off area in front of the terminal.

To build a new canopy that will stretch from the terminal to the south garage.

“If we can provide some cover for them, then we know that that just enhances that experience,” chief information and development officer, Steve McCoy.

McCoy said the work costs around $65 million and is slated to finish in late 2024 or early 2025.

The Omaha Airport Authority said these projects are elements of its master plan, which it said works toward addressing long-term aviation needs.

