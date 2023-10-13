Athlete of the Week: Papillion-La Vista South Volleyball’s Morgan Bode

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Top-ranked Papio South volleyball finished the regular season with a perfect 31-0 record despite being without South Dakota commit Morgan Bode for most of the year.

The Titans star middle blocker went down with an ankle sprain at the beginning of her senior season.

“It was definitely hard,” she said. “This actually happened last year too.”

Instead of sulking, however, Bode found new ways to support her team.

“I’m just an all-around positive player, so I just give my team positive energy,” she said. " Anything I can do to lift their moods a little bit when they’re playing down.”

“She knew that her role had changed,” head coach Katie Tarman said. “That meant that she was going to lead from the bench and in any way that she possibly could.”

The Titans kept winning despite losing the South Dakota commit, staying undefeated heading into last weekend’s SkyHawk Invitational.

“We’re a very talented bunch of girls who work hard to fill those gaps,” Tarman said. “We work very hard to stay where we’re at.”

Bode returned to action Saturday as No. 1 Papio took on No. 2 Skutt Catholic. She finished with six kills, including the match point to improve the Titans to 30-0.

“It was such a release to be back out there playing with my teammates, a game that I love,” Bode said. “There was so much joy in the moment. It was a really fun game to come back to. There’s no other team I’d rather do it with.”

“It kind of brings tears to my eyes thinking about her pounding that last ball,” Tarman said. “It’s great to have her back.”

The Monarchs move on to the Metro tournament Monday, playing Omaha Northwest and Bellevue East.

