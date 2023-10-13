19-year-old sentenced to prison in connection with Frontier Justice burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect in a 2022 gun range burglary in Omaha will spend the next several years behind bars.

The United States Attorney’s Office announced Friday that 19-year-old Harley Jones Davis was sentenced in federal court this week to six-and-a-half years in prison for possessing stolen firearms, a charge he’d pled guilty to in June.

The charge stems from an incident in June of 2022 when the Frontier Justice gun range was burglarized -- the first of several instances that summer. Jones Davis and four co-conspirators broke into the business after hours, stealing 15 weapons in the process.

Co-defendant Federico Cortez lived in Jones Davis’s home at the time and sold four of the stolen weapons to an undercover informant working for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. ATF agents searched the residence after the sale and recovered several more weapons and other items related to the burglary. Cortez was sentenced for his role in July to 85 months in prison.

Arguing for a shorter sentence, Jones Davis told the court the harm of the crime would fall on him because of the sentence he would receive. The government argued the real harm of the case was immeasurable, citing many of the stolen weapons remain on the street.

Jones Davis will serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.