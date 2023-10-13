We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

19-year-old sentenced to prison in connection with Frontier Justice burglary

WOWT Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary Suspects
WOWT Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary Suspects
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect in a 2022 gun range burglary in Omaha will spend the next several years behind bars.

The United States Attorney’s Office announced Friday that 19-year-old Harley Jones Davis was sentenced in federal court this week to six-and-a-half years in prison for possessing stolen firearms, a charge he’d pled guilty to in June.

The charge stems from an incident in June of 2022 when the Frontier Justice gun range was burglarized -- the first of several instances that summer. Jones Davis and four co-conspirators broke into the business after hours, stealing 15 weapons in the process.

Co-defendant Federico Cortez lived in Jones Davis’s home at the time and sold four of the stolen weapons to an undercover informant working for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. ATF agents searched the residence after the sale and recovered several more weapons and other items related to the burglary. Cortez was sentenced for his role in July to 85 months in prison.

Arguing for a shorter sentence, Jones Davis told the court the harm of the crime would fall on him because of the sentence he would receive. The government argued the real harm of the case was immeasurable, citing many of the stolen weapons remain on the street.

Jones Davis will serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County body transport employee arrested, fired after life-sized doll tampered with at scene
Newborn baby abandoned at Omaha Fire station
Barrel & Vine, a popular Elkhorn bar and restaurant, abruptly closed its doors after its...
Elkhorn’s Barrel & Vine abruptly closes as ownership faces lawsuit
An Omaha family was scammed out of $45,000 by an unlicensed contractor who never finished the...
Omaha contractor scams homeowner out of thousands

Latest News

First responders on scene of a possible explosion at Hornady West plant in Hall County.
Woman killed in explosion at Hornady plant west of Grand Island
Image depicting traffic cones
September traffic deaths on Nebraska roads up from August
Nebraska DHHS awarded $2.5M grant to improve collaboration with tribes
Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium during the...
Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium remains only major college football stadium named for a Black man
The 2023 NSAA State Softball Championships are underway at Bill Smith Softball Complex in...
Friday’s NSAA State Softball Championship games postponed due to weather