Six engines respond to Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six fire engines were called to battle a house blaze in southwest Omaha on Wednesday afternoon.

The Omaha Fire Department responded to a reported house fire near Millard South High School in a neighborhood off 147th and Q Streets around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke on the first floor of the single-family dwelling and soon after declared a working fire.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries reported. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. The total estimated loss is $30,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.