Omaha contractor scams homeowner out of thousands

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Long before the attic becomes a master bedroom, homeowner Dana Kurtz already has nightmares.

David Benson of Superior Home Imprveoemtn is a member of the Remodeling Industry Association. 6 News asked him to inspect a project left unfinished by another contractor.

“[There are] numerous violations of all the electrical and plumbing,” Benson said. “In a nutshell, it all has to be torn out.”

Late last summer, the homeowner paid Handyman Connection of West Omaha a total of $45,000, but the project drug on and off for more than a year, primarily on a master bath with a shower tub and vanity installed.

The fixtures, all shiny and new, can fool a homeowner, but a licensed contractor says to pull back the curtain and look behind the wall.

All the plumbing has to be removed, as well as electrical elements like incomplete wiring and a junction box.

“It has to get moved to a new location,” Benson said. “Obviously, within three feet of the toilet, there are a lot of code violations with that.”

The city says Handyman Connections of West Omaha didn’t pull permits and its owners are not licensed contractors.

The contractor has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau, whose president, Jim Hegarty, says the rating is based on a pattern.

“Six complaints filed against the company and a number of the complaints contain the same allegations, that they paid deposits and the work had not been performed and they couldn’t get their money back,” Hegarty said.

CKurtz filed a lawsuit against Handyman Connection of West Omaha, alleging the company abruptly stopped working, leaving the project unfinished with numerous errors.

“Not all of it was completed, so it’s tough to know that I’m not getting money back for the stuff they didn’t complete,” Kurtz said. “I’m going to have to pay again to get it done the correct way.”

Benson says that means there will be a paper trail of permits and inspections when finished.

“We had to spend $50,000 to learn that,” Kurtz said.

The phone numbers for Handyman Connection of West Omaha are disconnected and 6 News’ email to the company hasn’t been answered.

