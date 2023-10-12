Newborn baby abandoned at Omaha Fire station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A newborn was left in a box at the front door of an Omaha Fire station over the weekend.

Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Coby Werner confirmed to 6 News that the baby boy was found at the front door of OFD Station No. 21 at about 5 a.m. Saturday.

“The baby appeared to be a few hours old and in good health,” Werner said in an email to 6 News.

OFD medics assessed the health of the infant before he was transported to Nebraska Medical Center for further examination.

Omaha Police was also notified in order to investigate the abandonment. Under the state law, a person of any age can drop off an infant 30 days old or younger at a hospital and not be prosecuted.

According to DHHS, a total of 14 infants less than a year old have been surrendered under Nebraska’s “Safe Haven” law, which went into effect after a special Unicameral session in 2008. In that same timeframe, nearly 200 infants less than a year old have been considered abandoned.

Year Safe Haven Abandonment Total 2008 0 9 9 2009 1 17 18 2010 1 11 12 2011 1 11 12 2012 2 13 15 2013 0 17 17 2014 2 12 14 2015 0 17 17 2016 1 16 17 2017 2 14 16 2018 0 16 16 2019 2 7 9 2020 0 16 16 2021 0 8 8 2022 1 9 7 2023 1 6 7 Total 14 199 213

