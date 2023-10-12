We are Local
Newborn baby abandoned at Omaha Fire station

By Gina Dvorak and Katherine Bjoraas
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A newborn was left in a box at the front door of an Omaha Fire station over the weekend.

Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Coby Werner confirmed to 6 News that the baby boy was found at the front door of OFD Station No. 21 at about 5 a.m. Saturday.

“The baby appeared to be a few hours old and in good health,” Werner said in an email to 6 News.

OFD medics assessed the health of the infant before he was transported to Nebraska Medical Center for further examination.

Omaha Police was also notified in order to investigate the abandonment. Under the state law, a person of any age can drop off an infant 30 days old or younger at a hospital and not be prosecuted.

According to DHHS, a total of 14 infants less than a year old have been surrendered under Nebraska’s “Safe Haven” law, which went into effect after a special Unicameral session in 2008. In that same timeframe, nearly 200 infants less than a year old have been considered abandoned.

YearSafe HavenAbandonmentTotal
2008099
200911718
201011112
201111112
201221315
201301717
201421214
201501717
201611617
201721416
201801616
2019279
202001616
2021088
2022197
2023167
Total14199213

