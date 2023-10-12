New affordable housing community coming to downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new affordable housing community is coming to downtown Lincoln in 2025.

Construction for Union at Antelope Valley, located on 1.7 acres of land at 1810 K Street, has begun with an expected opening date in summer of 2025.

The $52.7 million project, developed by The Annex Group, will be a five-story community with 187 one, two and three-bedroom units available for households whose income level is at or below 60 percent of the area median income (AMI).

The building will offer several amenities such as a community center, fitness center, dog park, courtyard, private garage and on-site management. All units will also have in-unit washers and dryers, and balconies or patios. The ground floor of the building will house a parking garage with residential levels on the top four floors.

“We are proud to extend our footprint in Lincoln with Union at Antelope Valley,” Kyle Bach, CEO of The Annex Group said. “This community is well-positioned within downtown, with a nearby grocery, pharmacy, schools and recreation. It’s also close to major freeways and a number of top employers, which brings about a sense of convenience and livability that we hope the people of Lincoln appreciate.”

This is The Annex Group’s second community located in Lincoln. Union at Middle Creek, also an affordable housing community, has units currently available for rent.

“Creating affordable housing works best when meaningful partners step up to the plate,” said Tom Tomaszewski, President of The Annex Group. “The city was in strong support of this community due to the significant affordable housing need and the fact that this project helped fulfill needs outlined within the City of Lincoln Affordable Housing Coordinated Action Plan. We are excited to become even more ingrained in this community and make a positive impact for the people who will live and work here.”

