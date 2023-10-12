Iowa West Field House adds premier wrestling club to growing youth sports empire

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Officials across the Omaha metro will not say out loud that building facilities to attract youth sports is a competition amongst cities.

They all say bringing in teams from other states is good for the whole area. But for those who are keeping score right now, Omaha is behind in the game.

Earlier this summer, the city of Omaha announced plans to give the 50-year-old Tranquility Park a $54 million facelift.

The plan will convert the city’s only public soccer complex into a regional youth sports attraction, creating more than a dozen multi-purpose turf fields and brand-new baseball and softball diamonds.

The goal is to keep Omaha youth sports teams, and their dollars, in Omaha for tournament play, and to attract youth sports teams from around the region to the city.

Officials believe the project, which should be complete by 2027, will bring tens of millions of dollars each year into the city.

But over in Council Bluffs, they’re already running full speed into the youth sports game, and right now, they’re widening the gap between the bordering cities.

Officials cut the ribbon on the Iowa West Wrestling Center, adding another feature to the Iowa West Field House that already houses youth programs in volleyball, basketball, and softball.

Two-time NCAA All-American Wrestler and former Olympian Georgi Ivanov will train and coach the athletes as part of his Best Wrestling Club in Council Bluffs. But he tells 6 News the program will teach more than just wrestling technique.

“Our job is to develop the sport of wrestling in the community and the midwest as a whole, but also use a lot of those lessons to develop good individuals that will serve the community later on.

The Bulgaria native plans to grow his program here, and has hopes of bringing in wrestlers from around the entire world.

“We’re actually wanting to do some international tournaments with wrestlers from different countries,” Ivanov said. “[We want to] provide opportunities for the kids with someone they don’t see on a regular basis.”

Working out at this new facility won’t be exclusive to the boys, either. Girls will also train here, as more and more young female athletes choose to hit the mat.

“Girls wrestling is actually the fasting growing sport in the NCAA,” Ivanov said. “Numbers are doubling and tripling every year. We have a lot of good girls in our club.”

One of those girls is a high school junior from Riverside, Iowa, and a two-time Iowa high school state wrestling champion: Molly Allen.

Allen, who’s been so successful she’s even earned her own, nickname “Miss Molly,” across wrestling circuits, tells 6 News the new facility could attract even more girls to the sport.

“It’s going to help the community a ton,” Allen said. “There’s so many different high schools around here and there are a lot of girls who I think are questioning going out... when they see a club like this that has so many good and talented girls, it’s going to help a lot of people.”

The Iowa West Foundation built this field house to make Council Bluffs a regional sports attraction. Leaders of the organization say wrestling had to be included in the list of youth sports within the complex.

“I’m a University of Iowa grad, and you can’t say ‘Iowa’ without talking wrestling,” said Iowa West Foundation CEO Brenda Mainwaring. “We’ve been thinking wrestling for a very long time. By attracting an Olympic-caliber coach and wrestlers, we’ve put the Field House in Council Bluffs on the map in a brand new way.”

In the future, officials tell 6 News the wrestling facility could also offer fitness classes, gymnastics, martial arts, boxing, and other activities.

