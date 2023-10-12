We are Local
Deputies seize more than $1 million in marijuana hidden in truck on I-80 near Lincoln

Two California men are in the Lancaster County jail following a drug bust near Lincoln on Wednesday morning.
By Danielle Shenk
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two California men are in the Lancaster County jail following a drug bust near Lincoln on Wednesday morning.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies noticed a California-licensed box truck traveling east on Interstate 80 at 10:35 a.m. when they crossed over the shoulder bars twice. The truck then exited onto South Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way, presumably in response to law enforcement following them.

Deputies grew suspicious during their conversation with the two men, who consented to a truck search.

Deputies found 437 pounds of marijuana valued at approximately $1 million and 7,800 vape cartridges worth around $200,000 in four homemade wooden crates in the truck.

Stephen Lowe, 36, of Arcata, California and Eugenio Lopez, 35, of Glen Oaks, California were cited and lodged on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

It’s unclear where the two men were headed. The investigation is ongoing.

