Bellevue University seeking donations for homeless veteran backpack program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Marcus Bryant says he served in several military branches before getting out in 1985.

He eventually became homeless.

The 64-year-old can tell you how brutal the winter months are for those without a roof over their heads.

“The temperature’s like minus one, and then that 25 mile-per-hour wind blows and it makes it like 30 or 32 below zero—at least that’s what you feel when you’re trying to cover up in a cardboard box,” Bryant said.

To help homeless veterans like Bryant, Bellevue University is partnering with the Siena Francis House and the New Visions Homeless Center for the 11th Annual Veteran Backpack Project.

They hope to buy 100 duffel bags and fill them with items like winter gear. So far, they tell 6 News they’re off to a good start.

“We’ve got a lot of the supplies already in hand to include some wonderful coats that we’ve been able to obtain through donations this year,” said Heather Carroll, who is the manager at Bellevue University’s Military Veteran Services Center. “So every veteran will be receiving a coat this year, and now we’re really working to put a pair of boots on every veteran too.”

They also hope to include other essentials, such as dental kits, toiletries, and blankets to help them weather colder temperatures.

“They don’t always find a shelter or have room in the shelters to necessarily house all of our homeless veterans,” Carroll said. “So these necessities will keep them warm throughout the winter months.”

Earlier this year, 6 News reported an assessment showing a 200 percent increase in Omaha’s homeless population over the past five years.

With the growing needs, Veteran Backpack Project organizers are calling for your help.

“A little bit of kindness and a little bit of love will hopefully get them in the right direction,” Carroll said.

She said they need monetary donations so they can buy the duffle bags and other items, which the Siena Francis House will present to homeless vets on Veterans Day.

If you would like to donate or volunteer to prepare the duffel bags, click here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.