Author of Nebraska gun law disputes Festersen’s proposed ordinances for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The author of Nebraska LB 77 is pushing back on Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen’s proposed city ordinances regarding guns.

One of the ordinances would ban untraceable ghost guns. The other would ban bump stocks — gun accessories that allow for a multi-burst trigger.

The council will also consider a resolution to ban handguns in public places like parks, following up on an executive order from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

6 News asked Omaha Police about their experiences with ghost guns. The number of recovered firearms of this kind didn’t spike until 2022 when officers recovered 46 ghost guns.

There’s no data yet on 2023, but the numbers seem on pace to far exceed last year’s total. In the first six months of the year, OPD recovered 35 ghost guns.

Ghost guns can be pieced together using different parts and shells from firearms.

Festersen calls it a common-sense approach to curbing gun violence. The chiefs of police in both Omaha and Lincoln pushed back on LB 77, which allows anyone who can legally purchase a handgun in Nebraska to conceal it and carry it.

The author of LB 77, Dick Clark, tells 6 News that he doesn’t think Omaha has the legal ability to make its own gun laws. He says that’s up to the State Senators.

“We were hopeful that Omaha and Lincoln would recognize that once LB 77 was law, that included preemptions where there are certain powers cities no longer have, and that’s regulations of firearms and other weapons,” Clark said.

Clark works for Sen. Tom Brewer, who has been pushing for these changes for years. Clark says that the mayor’s exceptions are too broad, such as banning concealed carry handguns from city parks.

He and others plan to be at the public hearing in Omaha on Oct. 31. The council will vote on the measures the same day.

The city attorney says his team’s interpretation is that these ordinances regulate gun accessories, not the guns themselves, and that gives them the power to put them in place.

