6 First Alert Weather Day: Rounds of storms with severe storms tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a large storm system bringing rounds of rain and storms to the area and the threat of severe weather tonight.

6 First Alert day (WOWT)

There will be a morning round of rain and storms moving through early in the morning commute. It will bring wet roads for most of us to start the day. After about 10am we should see some drying but the sun will have a tough time breaking through. That should limit our afternoon high to the upper 60s at best.

First Alert day (WOWT)

It’s the evening round of storms that will be the strongest along a cold front moving through. They’ll fire up to the southwest in the warmer air and move in as early as 6pm. They could bring isolated severe storms with wind gusts, hail and a tornado or two.

6pm Forecast (WOWT)

Severe Tonight (WOWT)

Storms are possible as late as about midnight or so before it all moves to the east and out leaving us rather quiet overnight. A much cooler Friday and weekend will be left behind with gusty winds. The strong winds will be Friday afternoon with gusts to 45 mph from the north all afternoon and evening. That means the high in the lower 60s will happen near noon then fall under the cloudy skies. Highs in the 50s with clouds and a north breeze will stick with us all weekend.

Almost Friday Forecast (WOWT)

