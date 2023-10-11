We are Local
Vehicle in fatal Douglas County crash contained five juveniles, investigators say

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says five juveniles were in the vehicle that caught flames after a crash near the Washington County line on Sunday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Traffic investigators have released new details regarding the fatal crash in rural Douglas County on Sunday.

Investigators learned that the five people inside the vehicle that burst into flames near the Douglas County/Washington County line were all juveniles.

Two of them died. One identity remains unconfirmed.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, deputies and rescue personnel responded to a 911 call on North River Drive just south of the Washington County line in Douglas County.

Upon arrival, responders found a vehicle in the ditch engulfed in flames. Investigators believe the car was traveling northbound on N. River Drive when it lost control and went off the road, striking a tree head-on.

Rescue personnel reportedly located four of the juveniles and removed them from the vehicle. One was declared dead at the scene, one died en route to the hospital, and two others were transported to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and still in its early stages.

