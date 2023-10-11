Three separate crashes cause traffic delays in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say three separate collisions caused traffic delays in the north part of the city Tuesday afternoon.

According to a social media post by Omaha Police Sgt. Jason Menning reported that all three crashes occurred in the area of North Freeway and Sprague Street just south of Ames Avenue.

North Freeway and Sprague. 3 separate crashes. All three had an involved driver who didn’t slow for stopped or slowed vehicles. One crash had a seriously injured driver. pic.twitter.com/8IzQOwgVfh — Sgt.Jason Menning (@OPDSgtMenning) October 10, 2023

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for udpates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.