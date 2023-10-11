We are Local
Three separate crashes cause traffic delays in north Omaha

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say three separate collisions caused traffic delays in the north part of the city Tuesday afternoon.

According to a social media post by Omaha Police Sgt. Jason Menning reported that all three crashes occurred in the area of North Freeway and Sprague Street just south of Ames Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for udpates.

