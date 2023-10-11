Three 11-year-olds facing charges after lockdown at Storm Lake Elementary School

UPDATE

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Police say a school lockdown in Storm Lake, Iowa was caused by an 11-year-old who falsely reported a shooting.

The Storm Lake Police Department says just before 8 a.m. they got two 911 calls that requested police to Storm Lake Elementary School and reported a shooting.

The elementary school was placed on lockdown while Storm Lake Police Officers and O’Brien County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the building. Following an investigation, police determined there was no evidence of a credible threat. They also determined the call was made by an 11-year-old student at Storm Lake Middle School.

Police say that 11-year-old boy was taken to the police department for questioning and was charged with third-degree harassment, false reports to a public entity and willful disturbance. All three charges are misdemeanors.

Additionally, police charged two other 11-year-old boys in connection to this incident. They are facing charges of aiding and abetting harassment, aiding and abetting false reports to a public entity, and aiding and abetting willful disturbance. These are all misdemeanor charges.

All three boys were transported to the Cherokee Youth Emergency Services Center, police say.

This incident remains under investigation and more arrests are possible.

PREVIOUS

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Police were called to an elementary school in Storm Lake, Iowa after a 911 call came in reporting a possible shooting threat.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the call came in at 7:54 a.m. during the morning drop-off period for Storm Lake Elementary School. Because of this, police say officers and school staff immediately escorted students into the building and to their respective classrooms. Police say the school was then placed on lockdown with Storm Lake Police Officers and Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Deputies positioned in and outside the building.

Other schools in the area were also put on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

As of about 10 a.m., Storm Lake Police say they have taken three juveniles into custody for questioning. They also say there is no active threat at this time and all lockdowns have been lifted.

“We understand that this incident may have caused fear, concern, and worry, and we want to assure you that the safety and well-being of your children is our top priority. To further ensure their security, there will be an increased police presence at all schools today,” said the Storm Lake Police Department in a post on Facebook.

