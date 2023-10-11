We are Local
Shenandoah residents ordered to ration water

(KKCO / KJCT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH, Iowa (WOWT) - The City of Shenandoah ordered residents Wednesday to immediately begin rationing their water.

The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates the area was in a “moderate drought,” as of Oct. 3. The maps are updated every Thursday.

“The City Water Department is doing everything it can ensure that water is supplied to the community and requests that all residents and businesses do what they can to assist,” a news release from Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen states.

That means Shenandoah residents can’t use a hose to wash their vehicles — but can use a bucket. Car washes are permitted to run their businesses as usual.

Residents in the southwest Iowa town are also restricted from watering lawns, gardens, trees, or shrubs — or use hoses at all — from 6-10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to midnight on most days of the week.

  • Addresses ending with an even number can use water during those hours on Mondays.
  • Addresses ending with an odd number can use water during those hours on Thursdays.

Businesses that sell plants are exempt from the rationing order, according the city’s news release.

Additionally, swimming pools can’t be filled or have water added to them while the rationing order is in place.

“Your continued assistance in water conservation could be the difference that keeps us from having to issue further restrictions as the drought continues,” the mayor’s release states.

Officials are also working on “multiple projects” — including additional water wells and sources — to address the effects of drought on the city long-term.

“Those fixes... will take time to develop and bring online,” according to the mayor.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

