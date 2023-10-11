Sarpy County body transport employee arrested, fired after life-sized doll tampered with at scene

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An employee with a company that assists authorities in transporting dead bodies was arrested — and fired — after he allegedly tampered with one such scene last week.

Ryan Smith, 41, was arrested Friday and is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, and tampering with physical evidence. The Sarpy County Attorney’s Office told 6 they had not found any evidence that other scenes potentially involving Smith had evidence of tampering.

Ryan Smith (Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)

According to court documents, Smith was one of two people who came to collect the deceased Friday afternoon after a natural death at a residence near 144th Street and Giles Road.

Later that day, Smith contacted the property manager saying the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office had asked him to collect a life-sized sex doll that had been found at the scene so that it could be swabbed for “a biopsy.” The request was denied, but according to a statement from a sheriff’s investigator, the manager investigating noises at the residence found him there with the deadbolt locked and the chain secured — with his clothing disheveled.

The documents state that Smith left, saying he would return with a warrant for the doll. That’s when the manager contacted police, worried that he might attempt to break in and steal property from the residence.

Investigators returned to the scene, which had been photographed when the scene was initially processed, and noted that items, including a survival kit, had been moved. The Douglas County Crime Lab was called into process the scene, collecting fingerprints from the kit, in particular. Investigators were also planning to request DNA samples from the doll.

Justin Dalton, owner of Mid America First Call, said in a written statement forwarded to 6 News that he had been made aware of the incident on Friday. He said Smith was not on the clock at the time of the alleged incident but had been fired.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.