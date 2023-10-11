Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer day with some PM storms. First Alert Weather Day on track Thursday.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a few showers on the map in Iowa exiting to the east very early this morning. Those will leave us with partly cloudy skies for the rest of the morning as we start a much warmer day all around. Highs will jump into the upper 70s this afternoon as well.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST (WOWT)

There is the potential for a few spotty showers or storms after 3pm today into the evening and overnight hours. While anything during the day should be rather sparse, it is still uncertain as to just how many storms will develop after sunset north of this warm front.

Warm Front Tonight (WOWT)

Whatever can get going will have the potential to strengthen a bit and produce a little hail at times. Anyone in this green shaded area will need to watch for that potential.

Severe Tonight (WOWT)

Those will be moving out early Thursday leaving us with quite a few clouds likely the majority of the day. More storms are then likely later Thursday evening. Those have a much better chance of becoming stronger to severe with all types of severe weather possible. That is why Thursday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Find more details regarding that here.

Thursday Storm Chances (WOWT)

Thursday Severe (WOWT)

Following this active evening, cooler and windy conditions will settle in for the weekend.

Almost Friday Forecast (WOWT)

